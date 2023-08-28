Wolfe Research lifts Intel Corporation [INTC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.03% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.53%. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 3:02 AM that Intel Announces Termination of Tower Semiconductor Acquisition.

Intel continues to advance plans to create world-class system foundry as part of its IDM 2.0 strategy.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Intel Corporation (Nasdaq: INTC) today announced that it has mutually agreed with Tower Semiconductor (Nasdaq: TSEM) to terminate its previously disclosed agreement to acquire Tower due to the inability to obtain in a timely manner the regulatory approvals required under the merger agreement, dated Feb. 15, 2022.​ In accordance with the terms of the merger agreement and in connection with its termination, Intel will pay a termination fee of $353 million to Tower.

Over the last 12 months, INTC stock dropped by -1.80%. The one-year Intel Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.38. The average equity rating for INTC stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $136.49 billion, with 4.19 billion shares outstanding and 4.19 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.82M shares, INTC stock reached a trading volume of 27261590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $35.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.91.

INTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Intel Corporation [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -3.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.06 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.99, while it was recorded at 33.17 for the last single week of trading, and 30.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intel Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.31. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.71.

Return on Total Capital for INTC is now 1.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intel Corporation [INTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.86. Additionally, INTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intel Corporation [INTC] managed to generate an average of $60,758 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

INTC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corporation go to 8.20%.

Intel Corporation [INTC] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $96.42 billion, or 62.5% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in INTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in INTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.