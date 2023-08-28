why PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $86.47

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] jumped around 0.48 points on Friday, while shares priced at $61.19 at the close of the session, up 0.79%. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM that PayPal Names Alex Chriss as Next President and CEO.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed senior Intuit executive, Alex Chriss, as President and CEO, effective September 27, 2023. Chriss will also join the Board on that date.

The appointment follows a thorough CEO search process, conducted by the Board over the last number of months, with the mandate to appoint a next generation leader with extensive global payments, product, and technology experience, capable of driving growth across the PayPal platform for years to come.

PayPal Holdings Inc. stock is now -14.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PYPL Stock saw the intraday high of $61.60 and lowest of $60.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 99.30, which means current price is +6.81% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.76M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 11123510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $86.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 19.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has PYPL stock performed recently?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.98. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -15.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.82 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.30, while it was recorded at 60.83 for the last single week of trading, and 72.33 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.24 and a Gross Margin at +47.30. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.99. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $80,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 17.38%.

Insider trade positions for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PYPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PYPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.