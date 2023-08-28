why Oracle Corporation [ORCL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $124.89

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] gained 2.79% on the last trading session, reaching $116.06 price per share at the time. The company report on August 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM that Royal Flying Doctor Service Launches New Digital Health Record Powered by Oracle Autonomous Database.

Australia’s national, charitable healthcare organisation modernises patient records system, lowers costs by 20 percent and consolidates disparate data.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS), Australia’s rural and remote health services provider, has launched a new nationwide Aeromedical Electronic Health Record (EHR) powered by Oracle Autonomous Database, running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), to streamline clinical information collection and analysis leading to faster and better decision-making by medical staff. By moving to the cloud, RFDS has reduced administrative workloads and lowered its data management costs by approximately 20 percent.

Oracle Corporation represents 2.71 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $306.47 billion with the latest information. ORCL stock price has been found in the range of $112.74 to $116.148.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.64M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 8542612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $124.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 3.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 290.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 36.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for ORCL stock

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -0.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.67 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.08, while it was recorded at 115.99 for the last single week of trading, and 96.75 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.58 and a Gross Margin at +65.68. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8,885.93. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8,426.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $51,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 11.46%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ORCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ORCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.