why Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.76

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] slipped around -0.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $33.28 at the close of the session, down -0.45%. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Keurig Dr Pepper to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced that Robert Gamgort, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sudhanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 6, 2023 at 8:15AM ET.

Access to a live webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s corporate website, www.keurigdrpepper.com. For those unable to join the live webcast, a recorded version of the event, as well as a transcript, will be made available through the Investors section of KDP’s website.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock is now -6.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KDP Stock saw the intraday high of $33.599 and lowest of $33.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.82, which means current price is +9.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.71M shares, KDP reached a trading volume of 8083690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $38.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 29.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has KDP stock performed recently?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.59, while it was recorded at 33.49 for the last single week of trading, and 34.39 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.03 and a Gross Margin at +48.74. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.22.

Return on Total Capital for KDP is now 7.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.60. Additionally, KDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] managed to generate an average of $51,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 6.94%.

Insider trade positions for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KDP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KDP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.