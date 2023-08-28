why IonQ Inc. [IONQ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.80

IonQ Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.34 during the day while it closed the day at $14.67. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM that IonQ and BearingPoint Bring Quantum Consulting to the European Market.

Agreement with the European management and technology consultancy group ensures quantum education and exploration remain a key business priority for both companies in the region.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced an agreement with BearingPoint – a leading European management and technology consulting firm with offices in 24 countries – to offer IonQ quantum system access and professional services to clients across Europe. BearingPoint consultants can now propose use cases and solutions for public and private groups that leverage the power of IonQ’s systems, helping them formulate positions on the rapidly evolving technology.

IonQ Inc. stock has also gained 9.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IONQ stock has inclined by 56.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 221.01% and gained 325.22% year-on date.

The market cap for IONQ stock reached $2.96 billion, with 201.43 million shares outstanding and 180.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.83M shares, IONQ reached a trading volume of 10029091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IonQ Inc. [IONQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IONQ shares is $17.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IONQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for IonQ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IonQ Inc. is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for IONQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 180.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86.

IONQ stock trade performance evaluation

IonQ Inc. [IONQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.31. With this latest performance, IONQ shares dropped by -5.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 221.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IONQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.65 for IonQ Inc. [IONQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.24, while it was recorded at 14.95 for the last single week of trading, and 7.83 for the last 200 days.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.01. Additionally, IONQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IonQ Inc. [IONQ] managed to generate an average of -$8,107,299 per employee.IonQ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.60 and a Current Ratio set at 16.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IonQ Inc. [IONQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IONQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IonQ Inc. go to 20.00%.

IonQ Inc. [IONQ]: Institutional Ownership

