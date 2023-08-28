Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] Stock trading around $10.37 per share: What’s Next?

Riot Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.32%. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM that Riot Platforms Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Current Operational and Financial Highlights.

Riot Reports $76.7 Million in Total Revenue, New All-Time Record Hash Rate Capacity of 10.7 EH/s, and Expanded Execution of Power Strategy.

Over the last 12 months, RIOT stock rose by 42.25%. The one-year Riot Platforms Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 47.6. The average equity rating for RIOT stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.92 billion, with 185.31 million shares outstanding and 174.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.54M shares, RIOT stock reached a trading volume of 12098221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $19.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Riot Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Platforms Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

RIOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.32. With this latest performance, RIOT shares dropped by -41.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.65 for Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.81, while it was recorded at 10.63 for the last single week of trading, and 9.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Riot Platforms Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.41 and a Gross Margin at -16.39. Riot Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -196.61.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.93. Additionally, RIOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$1,042,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Riot Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

RIOT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Platforms Inc. go to 20.00%.

Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.