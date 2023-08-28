Piper Sandler lifts Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.08% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.03%. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Amazon Introduces Blink Outdoor 4—Even Better Image Quality, Same Long Battery Life.

Blink’s most versatile camera line now offers optional person detection powered by on-device computer vision and local processing.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced the next generation of its all-time best-selling line of cameras—Blink Outdoor 4. Powered by Blink’s proprietary silicon, Blink Outdoor 4 enables high image quality, enhanced low light sensitivity, and a wider field-of-view significantly improved over the previous generation—all while maintaining up to two years of battery life. Blink’s on-device computer vision also adds support for person detection (Blink subscription required), giving customers the ability to customize the motion notifications to only when a person is present. Blink Outdoor 4 starts at just $119.99—more information is available at www.amazon.com/blink.

Over the last 12 months, AMZN stock dropped by -0.40%. The one-year Amazon.com Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.57. The average equity rating for AMZN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1360.29 billion, with 10.29 billion shares outstanding and 9.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 57.21M shares, AMZN stock reached a trading volume of 43719145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $169.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 423.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AMZN Stock Performance Analysis:

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.97, while it was recorded at 133.91 for the last single week of trading, and 108.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amazon.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.11. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of -$1,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Institutonal Ownership Details

There are presently around $746.26 billion, or 60.1% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.