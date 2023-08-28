Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] Stock trading around $14.31 per share: What’s Next?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.24% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.16%. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Nauticus is Contracted by Petrobras to Develop and Test the AUV Aquanaut in Brazil.

-Contract Leads to Potential Market worth over $100 Million Per Year–Expands Nauticus’ International Presence to South America-.

Over the last 12 months, PBR stock rose by 2.45%. The one-year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.28. The average equity rating for PBR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $90.82 billion, with 6.52 billion shares outstanding and 4.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.43M shares, PBR stock reached a trading volume of 18482102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $15.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

PBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.16. With this latest performance, PBR shares gained by 5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.11 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.92, while it was recorded at 14.11 for the last single week of trading, and 11.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.25 and a Gross Margin at +50.25. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.37.

Return on Total Capital for PBR is now 40.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.42. Additionally, PBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] managed to generate an average of $4,171,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PBR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PBR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.