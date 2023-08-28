NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] Revenue clocked in at $32.68 billion, up 214.89% YTD: What’s Next?

NVIDIA Corporation [NASDAQ: NVDA] price plunged by -2.43 percent to reach at -$11.45. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM that NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community.

NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology ConferenceTuesday, Sept. 5, 12:25 p.m. Pacific time.

A sum of 92157807 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 53.15M shares. NVIDIA Corporation shares reached a high of $478.05 and dropped to a low of $450.24 until finishing in the latest session at $460.18.

The one-year NVDA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.0. The average equity rating for NVDA stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVDA shares is $621.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVDA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for NVIDIA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NVIDIA Corporation is set at 20.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVDA in the course of the last twelve months was 305.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

NVDA Stock Performance Analysis:

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.28. With this latest performance, NVDA shares gained by 0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.04 for NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 441.21, while it was recorded at 465.86 for the last single week of trading, and 286.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NVIDIA Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.68 and a Gross Margin at +56.93. NVIDIA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.19.

Return on Total Capital for NVDA is now 15.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.44. Additionally, NVDA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] managed to generate an average of $166,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.NVIDIA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

NVIDIA Corporation [NVDA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NVDA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NVDA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NVDA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.