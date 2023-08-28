Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] moved down -6.10: Why It’s Important

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NVOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.10% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.50%. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Acenzia Selected to join Team Canada Trade Mission to India.

Team Canada Delegation to be led by Honorable Mary Ng, Canada’s Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), today announced that Acenzia, a nutraceutical manufacturer and a Canadian subsidiary of Novo, has been invited to join the Team Canada Trade Mission to India, led by the Honorable Mary Ng, Canada’s Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development. For Acenzia, being selected to be a member of this Canada-India Trade Mission is an honor and validates Acenzia’s dedication to introducing its high-quality evidenced-based dietary, nutraceutical, and food products to a rapidly growing consumer base. Dr. Joseph Chalil, MD, MBA, FACHE, Novo’s Chief Medical Officer, will represent Novo and Acenzia as a member of the Team Canada delegation.

Over the last 12 months, NVOS stock dropped by -89.64%.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.54 million, with 143.60 million shares outstanding and 135.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.81M shares, NVOS stock reached a trading volume of 19397462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

NVOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.50. With this latest performance, NVOS shares gained by 52.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.47 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1309, while it was recorded at 0.1843 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1505 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.92. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.86.

Return on Total Capital for NVOS is now -20.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.41. Additionally, NVOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] managed to generate an average of -$159,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NVOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NVOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NVOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.