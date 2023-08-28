Market cap of SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] reaches 2.23M – now what?

SciSparc Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPRC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.84% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.00%. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 9:50 AM that Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $1.3 Million Underwritten Public Offering for SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC).

Over the last 12 months, SPRC stock dropped by -85.61%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.23 million, with 13.87 million shares outstanding and 13.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 615.83K shares, SPRC stock reached a trading volume of 8132989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

SPRC Stock Performance Analysis:

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, SPRC shares dropped by -68.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.91 for SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4424, while it was recorded at 0.1657 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6820 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SciSparc Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] shares currently have an operating margin of -615.22 and a Gross Margin at +62.21. SciSparc Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -192.43.

Return on Total Capital for SPRC is now -112.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.42. Additionally, SPRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] managed to generate an average of -$864,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SPRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SPRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SPRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.