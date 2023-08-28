Market cap of Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] reaches 119.53M – now what?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] slipped around -0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.65 at the close of the session, down -12.30%. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 3:35 PM that Mullen Commemorates Start of Class 3 Vehicle Production with Successful Commercial EV Launch Event.

Commercial EV Launch event took place today, Aug 24, 2023, at Mullen’s Tunica, Mississippi, assembly facility and featured a company presentation, factory tour and vehicle test drives.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mullen Automotive Inc. stock is now -98.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MULN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.778 and lowest of $0.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 177.75, which means current price is +66.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 44.96M shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 97365791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for MULN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 388.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16.

How has MULN stock performed recently?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -42.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -98.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.60 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2266, while it was recorded at 0.6572 for the last single week of trading, and 32.3749 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -128.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19,423.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$6,267,227 per employee.Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]

The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MULN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MULN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.