Market cap of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] reaches 276.19M – now what?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.16 at the close of the session, down -15.95%. The company report on August 25, 2023 at 12:22 PM that Faraday Future Announces Reverse Stock Split and Authorized Share Reduction.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that the Company effected a reverse stock split of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “common stock”), at a ratio of 1-for-80 (the “reverse stock split”). The effective time of the reverse stock split will be 5:00 p.m. ET on August 25, 2023. The Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis commencing upon market open on August 28, 2023.

As previously disclosed, at the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders held on August 16, 2023, the Company’s stockholders voted to approve a proposal authorizing the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) to amend the Company’s Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the “Charter”), to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock. In addition, at the Special Meeting, the Company’s stockholders voted to approve a proposal authorizing the Board to further amend the Charter if, and only if, the reverse stock split was approved and the Board implements the reverse stock split at a ratio of one-for-eight or greater, to limit the number of shares of authorized common stock to a number equal to 12,355,000,000 divided by the reverse stock split ratio determined by the Board. On August 22, 2023, the Board approved a 1-for-80 reverse stock split. As a result of the reverse split, each 80 shares of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock will be automatically combined and converted into one issued and outstanding share of common stock. The Company’s Class A common stock will trade under a new CUSIP number, 307359 505, effective August 28, 2023, and remain listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FFIE.” The Company’s publicly traded warrants will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “FFIEW” and the CUSIP number for the warrants will remain unchanged. However, under the terms of the applicable warrant agreement, the number of shares of Class A Common Stock issuable on exercise of each warrant will be proportionately decreased. Specifically, following effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split, every 80 shares of Class A Common Stock that may be purchased pursuant to the exercise of public warrants now represents one share of Class A Common Stock that may be purchased pursuant to such warrants. Accordingly, for the Company’s warrants trading under the symbol “FFIEW”, every 80 warrants will be exercisable for one share of Class A Common Stock at an exercise price of $920.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The reverse stock split reduces the number of shares of common stock issuable upon the conversion of the Company’s outstanding convertible securities, and the exercise or vesting of its outstanding stock options, restricted stock units and private warrants in proportion to the ratio of the reverse stock split and causes a proportionate increase in the conversion and exercise prices of such convertible securities, stock options, restricted stock units and private warrants. In addition, the authorized shares of Common Stock will be reduced from 1,765,000,000 to 154,437,500.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock is now -46.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FFIE Stock saw the intraday high of $16.208 and lowest of $12.088 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.76, which means current price is +5.07% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 80.58M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 119290881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has FFIE stock performed recently?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.50. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -39.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.86 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2572, while it was recorded at 0.1821 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3769 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FFIE is now -84.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -156.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.22. Additionally, FFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] managed to generate an average of -$942,097 per employee.Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]

The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FFIE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FFIE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.