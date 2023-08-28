Market cap of Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] reaches 4.08B – now what?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] price surged by 28.82 percent to reach at $3.98. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Affirm Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023. The results, which include a shareholder letter furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, can be found on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com.

Affirm will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results today at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

A sum of 83671371 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.99M shares. Affirm Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $18.32 and dropped to a low of $15.00 until finishing in the latest session at $17.79.

The one-year AFRM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -16.2. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $15.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.69. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 8.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.12 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.99, while it was recorded at 15.00 for the last single week of trading, and 13.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.88 and a Gross Margin at +88.30. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.43.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -10.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.54. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$277,201 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AFRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AFRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.