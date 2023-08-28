Macy’s Inc. [M] Is Currently -2.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] loss -2.03% or -0.25 points to close at $12.08 with a heavy trading volume of 16345892 shares. The company report on August 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Macy’s, Inc. Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 16.54 cents per share on Macy’s, Inc.’s common stock, payable October 2, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $12.31, the shares rose to $12.44 and dropped to $11.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for M points out that the company has recorded -41.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 1.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.07M shares, M reached to a volume of 16345892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $15.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 10.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for M stock

Macy’s Inc. [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.11. With this latest performance, M shares dropped by -25.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.00 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.58, while it was recorded at 12.88 for the last single week of trading, and 18.55 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.65 and a Gross Margin at +39.51. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.65.

Return on Total Capital for M is now 16.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Macy’s Inc. [M] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.19. Additionally, M Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Macy’s Inc. [M] managed to generate an average of $12,446 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -9.67%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Macy’s Inc. [M]

The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in M stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in M stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.