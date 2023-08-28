Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] is -70.31% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] traded at a high on 08/25/23, posting a 3.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.55. The company report on August 18, 2023 at 5:02 PM that Lumen rediscovers malware now used in campaign to research U.S. military websites.

Black Lotus Labs threat intel reveals “HiatusRat” is back, also targeting Taiwanese organizations.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Black Lotus Labs – the threat intelligence arm of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) – discovered a complex campaign in March 2023 called “HiatusRAT” that infected business-grade routers globally. Continuous monitoring of HiatusRAT reveals the threat actors are back and using the malware to target Taiwanese organizations and research U.S. military websites.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14890471 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lumen Technologies Inc. stands at 7.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.75%.

The market cap for LUMN stock reached $1.51 billion, with 1.01 billion shares outstanding and 993.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.44M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 14890471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $2.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

How has LUMN stock performed recently?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.82. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -9.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.86 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8788, while it was recorded at 1.5420 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3296 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.60. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.86.

Return on Total Capital for LUMN is now 8.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 210.83. Additionally, LUMN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 206.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] managed to generate an average of -$53,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LUMN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LUMN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.