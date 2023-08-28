KeyCorp [KEY] Is Currently 0.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] gained 0.09% or 0.01 points to close at $10.88 with a heavy trading volume of 13573127 shares. The company report on August 25, 2023 at 9:15 AM that Trailhead’s You Lead Idaho Program Receives $200,000 Grant From KeyBank.

KeyBank has awarded a $200,000 grant to Trailhead, a non-profit organization offering mentoring and support services to Idaho student entrepreneurs. The grant will allow Trailhead to expand its You Lead Idaho program and empower more students through education, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, innovation and technology.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Programs like You Lead Idaho equip students with the confidence and skills needed to build businesses and offer sustainable employment for Idaho citizens,” said Scott Schlange, president of KeyBank Idaho. “I look forward to seeing the results of our students’ entrepreneurial skills and pioneering ideas.”.

It opened the trading session at $10.97, the shares rose to $11.075 and dropped to $10.705, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KEY points out that the company has recorded -40.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -27.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.60M shares, KEY reached to a volume of 13573127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $13.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for KEY stock

KeyCorp [KEY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.46. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -11.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.54 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.73, while it was recorded at 10.77 for the last single week of trading, and 13.95 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.04. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for KEY is now 6.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KeyCorp [KEY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 218.31. Additionally, KEY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.17.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -5.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at KeyCorp [KEY]

The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KEY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KEY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.