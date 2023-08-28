JP Morgan slashes price target on Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] – find out why.

Hostess Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TWNK] gained 21.73% on the last trading session, reaching $27.00 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Hostess Brands Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Delivers Strong Profit GrowthReaffirms Full-Year Net Revenue GuidanceRaises EBITDA and EPS Guidance Toward Higher End of Previous Range.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) (the “Company,” “Hostess Brands,” “we,” “us,” and “our”) today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Hostess Brands Inc. represents 133.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.95 billion with the latest information. TWNK stock price has been found in the range of $22.045 to $28.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 954.13K shares, TWNK reached a trading volume of 17105771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWNK shares is $28.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Hostess Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hostess Brands Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWNK in the course of the last twelve months was 28.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for TWNK stock

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.26. With this latest performance, TWNK shares gained by 12.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.63 for Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.33, while it was recorded at 23.23 for the last single week of trading, and 24.57 for the last 200 days.

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.42 and a Gross Margin at +32.21. Hostess Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.09.

Return on Total Capital for TWNK is now 7.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.81. Additionally, TWNK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK] managed to generate an average of $58,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Hostess Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hostess Brands Inc. go to 9.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Hostess Brands Inc. [TWNK]

The top three institutional holders of TWNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TWNK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TWNK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.