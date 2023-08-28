Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] is -5.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Johnson & Johnson [NYSE: JNJ] gained 0.70% on the last trading session, reaching $166.25 price per share at the time. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 6:20 AM that Johnson & Johnson Announces Final Results of Exchange Offer and Finalizes Separation of Kenvue Inc.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced the final results of its previously announced offer to its shareholders to exchange their shares of Johnson & Johnson common stock for shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) (“Kenvue”) common stock owned by Johnson & Johnson. The exchange offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on August 18, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Pursuant to the exchange offer, Johnson & Johnson has accepted 190,955,436 shares of Johnson & Johnson common stock in exchange for 1,533,830,450 shares of Kenvue common stock.

Johnson & Johnson represents 2.60 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $397.54 billion with the latest information. JNJ stock price has been found in the range of $164.06 to $167.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.05M shares, JNJ reached a trading volume of 18169992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNJ shares is $184.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Johnson & Johnson shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson & Johnson is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for JNJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for JNJ in the course of the last twelve months was 27.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for JNJ stock

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, JNJ shares dropped by -4.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.17 for Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 166.68, while it was recorded at 165.85 for the last single week of trading, and 165.34 for the last 200 days.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.08 and a Gross Margin at +67.67. Johnson & Johnson’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.88.

Return on Total Capital for JNJ is now 21.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.33. Additionally, JNJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson & Johnson [JNJ] managed to generate an average of $117,492 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Johnson & Johnson’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JNJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson & Johnson go to 4.34%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Johnson & Johnson [JNJ]

The top three institutional holders of JNJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JNJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JNJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.