Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $4.50

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.09% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.20%. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Grab Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Q2 2023 Revenue grew 77% year-over-year to $567 million1.

Q2 2023 Loss for the period improved by 74% year-over-year to $148 million.

Over the last 12 months, GRAB stock rose by 2.78%. The one-year Grab Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.6. The average equity rating for GRAB stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.29 billion, with 3.90 billion shares outstanding and 2.75 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.59M shares, GRAB stock reached a trading volume of 16979549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

GRAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.20. With this latest performance, GRAB shares gained by 2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.97 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 3.53 for the last single week of trading, and 3.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grab Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -92.95 and a Gross Margin at +5.37. Grab Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.45.

Return on Total Capital for GRAB is now -14.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.67. Additionally, GRAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] managed to generate an average of -$141,026 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GRAB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GRAB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.