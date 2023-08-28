General Motors Company [GM] fell -2.05% so far this year. What now?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] jumped around 0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $32.95 at the close of the session, up 0.21%. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Mitra Chem Announces First Close of $60 Million Series B Round Led by GM.

Mitra Chem is developing a portfolio of Iron-Based Cathodes for Tier-1 Automotive and Energy Storage Supply Chains.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Only U.S. Based Company Producing IRA Consumer Tax Credit Eligible Next Generation Iron-Based Cathodes.

General Motors Company stock is now -2.05% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GM Stock saw the intraday high of $33.30 and lowest of $32.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.63, which means current price is +4.60% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.63M shares, GM reached a trading volume of 14216880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Motors Company [GM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $49.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.77.

How has GM stock performed recently?

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -15.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.44 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.10, while it was recorded at 33.12 for the last single week of trading, and 36.67 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for General Motors Company [GM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 4.75%.

Insider trade positions for General Motors Company [GM]

The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.