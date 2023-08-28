Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] Is Currently -0.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [NYSE: FCX] loss -0.18% or -0.07 points to close at $38.33 with a heavy trading volume of 8404521 shares. The company report on August 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM that Freeport-McMoRan Investigating Cybersecurity Incident.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: FCX) is investigating a cybersecurity incident affecting its information systems. The Company is assessing the impact and proactive measures are being taken to address the situation. The Company is working closely with third-party experts and law enforcement.

To date, there has been limited impact on production. Transitional solutions are being planned and implemented to secure information systems as quickly as possible. FCX continues to prioritize safety and responsible production practices. A prolonged disruption could impact future operations.

It opened the trading session at $38.61, the shares rose to $38.75 and dropped to $37.74, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FCX points out that the company has recorded -3.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -48.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.81M shares, FCX reached to a volume of 8404521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCX shares is $45.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCX in the course of the last twelve months was 99.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, FCX shares dropped by -11.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.21 for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.69, while it was recorded at 38.72 for the last single week of trading, and 39.72 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.36 and a Gross Margin at +34.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.83.

Return on Total Capital for FCX is now 22.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.41. Additionally, FCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX] managed to generate an average of $135,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Freeport-McMoRan Inc. [FCX]

The top three institutional holders of FCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FCX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FCX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.