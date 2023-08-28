For T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO], Analyst sees a drop to $2.40. What next?

T2 Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: TTOO] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.4046 during the day while it closed the day at $0.37. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 10:20 AM that Sidoti Events, LLC’s Virtual August Micro-Cap Conference.

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day August Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, August 16-17, 2023. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com

T2 Biosystems Inc. stock has also loss -34.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TTOO stock has inclined by 244.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.53% and lost -74.12% year-on date.

The market cap for TTOO stock reached $117.24 million, with 333.58 million shares outstanding and 283.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 111.41M shares, TTOO reached a trading volume of 95817998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.86.

T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.38. With this latest performance, TTOO shares gained by 214.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.15 for T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2072, while it was recorded at 0.4406 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7475 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -242.30 and a Gross Margin at +6.07. T2 Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -166.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -198.55. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 302.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 172.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T2 Biosystems Inc. [TTOO] managed to generate an average of -$392,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.T2 Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TTOO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TTOO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.