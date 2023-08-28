For Southwestern Energy Company [SWN], Analyst sees a rise to $7.50. What next?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.50 during the day while it closed the day at $6.47. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM that Southwestern Energy Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Reduces full-year capital investment guidance ~10%.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Southwestern Energy Company stock has also loss -0.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWN stock has inclined by 27.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.37% and gained 10.60% year-on date.

The market cap for SWN stock reached $7.05 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.65M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 17242329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $8.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SWN stock trade performance evaluation

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.46. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.16, while it was recorded at 6.53 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.20 and a Gross Margin at +52.13. Southwestern Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.33.

Return on Total Capital for SWN is now 86.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.62. Additionally, SWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] managed to generate an average of $1,653,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 10.00%.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SWN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SWN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.