EBET Inc. [EBET] Stock trading around $0.05 per share: What’s Next?

EBET Inc. [NASDAQ: EBET] traded at a low on 08/25/23, posting a -4.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.05. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that EBET Initiates Review of Strategic Alternatives.

The Board of Directors of EBET initiates a review of strategic alternatives to maximize value.

EBET, Inc. (“EBET” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EBET), a leading global online casino operator, has announced today that its Board of Directors has decided to initiate a process to explore strategic alternatives for the Company to maximize the value of EBET’s portfolio. As part of the process, the Board has designated a Strategic Alternatives Committee that will assist the Board in considering a full range of strategic alternatives including a potential merger, sale or other strategic transactions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 97802670 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EBET Inc. stands at 27.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 31.78%.

The market cap for EBET stock reached $19.13 million, with 404.09 million shares outstanding and 403.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 68.20M shares, EBET reached a trading volume of 97802670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Needham have made an estimate for EBET Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBET Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40.

EBET Inc. [EBET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.53. With this latest performance, EBET shares dropped by -46.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.98 for EBET Inc. [EBET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0935, while it was recorded at 0.0528 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3951 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EBET Inc. [EBET] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.31 and a Gross Margin at +27.36. EBET Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.70.

Return on Total Capital for EBET is now -80.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -185.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -258.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EBET Inc. [EBET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.22. Additionally, EBET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EBET Inc. [EBET] managed to generate an average of -$1,119,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.EBET Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

The top three institutional holders of EBET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently holding EBET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.