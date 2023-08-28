DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] moved up 3.30: Why It’s Important

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] closed the trading session at $28.15 on 08/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.31, while the highest price level was $28.52. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Golden Nugget Online Gaming Debuts Online Casino Product in Pennsylvania.

“We’re thrilled to announce that Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s mobile casino is now available to customers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Matt Kalish, President, DraftKings North America. “The app is powered by our leading technology, which dynamically brings hundreds of popular casino games and exclusive content to our customers’ fingertips. Pennsylvanians will be able to enjoy superior customer service, rewarding promotions, and a smooth interface while playing on Golden Nugget Online Gaming.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 147.15 percent and weekly performance of 5.95 percent. The stock has been moved at 54.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.46M shares, DKNG reached to a volume of 9482156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $36.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33.

DKNG stock trade performance evaluation

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.95. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -9.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.20 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.50, while it was recorded at 27.55 for the last single week of trading, and 20.54 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.48 and a Gross Margin at +33.75. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.50.

Return on Total Capital for DKNG is now -53.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.15. Additionally, DKNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] managed to generate an average of -$328,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to 38.10%.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DKNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DKNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.