Domo Inc. [DOMO] Stock trading around $10.94 per share: What’s Next?

Domo Inc. [NASDAQ: DOMO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -35.80% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -35.93%. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Domo Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, DOMO stock dropped by -60.96%. The one-year Domo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.65. The average equity rating for DOMO stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $608.48 million, with 35.22 million shares outstanding and 30.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 491.64K shares, DOMO stock reached a trading volume of 9549843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Domo Inc. [DOMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOMO shares is $18.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Domo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Domo Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94.

DOMO Stock Performance Analysis:

Domo Inc. [DOMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.93. With this latest performance, DOMO shares dropped by -35.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.07 for Domo Inc. [DOMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.87, while it was recorded at 15.71 for the last single week of trading, and 14.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Domo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Domo Inc. [DOMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.79 and a Gross Margin at +76.29. Domo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Domo Inc. [DOMO] managed to generate an average of -$109,153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.27.Domo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Domo Inc. [DOMO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DOMO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DOMO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DOMO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.