C3.ai Inc. [AI] moved up 1.11: Why It’s Important

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] closed the trading session at $29.15 on 08/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.1021, while the highest price level was $29.76. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 10:10 AM that C3 AI Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI) today announced that Constellation Research — for the fourth year in a row — has named the leading Enterprise AI application software company to the Constellation ShortList™ for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Cloud Platforms in Q3 2023.

The list highlights C3 AI as a “solution to know,” showcasing the unique features and benefits of the C3 AI Platform — a scalable platform that enables organizations to quickly design, develop, and deploy AI applications. Organizations rely on the platform to provide predictive insights that improve business operations, including mitigating supply chain risk, optimizing production schedules, and predicting maintenance needs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 160.50 percent and weekly performance of -4.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.97M shares, AI reached to a volume of 11934399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $28.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.39.

AI stock trade performance evaluation

C3.ai Inc. [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.58. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -23.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.03 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.08, while it was recorded at 30.74 for the last single week of trading, and 24.57 for the last 200 days.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C3.ai Inc. [AI] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.88 and a Gross Margin at +67.64. C3.ai Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -100.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.65.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.