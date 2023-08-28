Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is -13.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] gained 1.31% on the last trading session, reaching $62.08 price per share at the time. The company report on August 25, 2023 at 10:22 AM that Retrospective Observational Study Assessing Real-World Clinical Impact of Switching or Continuing Eliquis® or Rivaroxaban Presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2023.

The Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer (BMS NYSE: BMY) – (Pfizer NYSE: PFE) Alliance today presented results from ATHENS, a retrospective real-world data study, at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2023 showing that switching from Eliquis® (apixaban) to rivaroxaban in Non-Valvular Atrial Fibrillation (NVAF) patients was associated with a higher risk of stroke/systemic embolism (S/SE) and major bleeding (MB) than those who continued Eliquis.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company represents 2.09 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $128.02 billion with the latest information. BMY stock price has been found in the range of $61.25 to $62.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.63M shares, BMY reached a trading volume of 7952981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $72.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 2.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.52 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.76, while it was recorded at 61.74 for the last single week of trading, and 69.02 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.08 and a Gross Margin at +57.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.71.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.09. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] managed to generate an average of $184,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 1.38%.

The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BMY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BMY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.