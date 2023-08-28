Aravive Inc. [ARAV] moved down -1.02: Why It’s Important

Aravive Inc. [NASDAQ: ARAV] price plunged by -1.02 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Aravive Announces Top-Line Results from Phase 3 AXLerate-OC Study of Batiraxcept in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer.

Trial did not meet primary endpoint of progression-free survival.

Cash at the end of Q2 of approximately $18M (unaudited) is expected to be sufficient to fund operations into early Q4 2023.

A sum of 9230107 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.01M shares. Aravive Inc. shares reached a high of $0.1385 and dropped to a low of $0.1218 until finishing in the latest session at $0.13.

The average equity rating for ARAV stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aravive Inc. [ARAV]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Aravive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aravive Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01.

ARAV Stock Performance Analysis:

Aravive Inc. [ARAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.76. With this latest performance, ARAV shares dropped by -90.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 19.90 for Aravive Inc. [ARAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0361, while it was recorded at 0.1540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5306 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aravive Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aravive Inc. [ARAV] shares currently have an operating margin of -775.28 and a Gross Margin at +90.30. Aravive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -835.31.

Return on Total Capital for ARAV is now -223.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -259.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -117.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aravive Inc. [ARAV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.26. Additionally, ARAV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aravive Inc. [ARAV] managed to generate an average of -$3,318,348 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 154.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Aravive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Aravive Inc. [ARAV] Institutonal Ownership Details

