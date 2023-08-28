Aptorum Group Limited [APM] Revenue clocked in at $1.30 million, down -60.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Aptorum Group Limited [NASDAQ: APM] closed the trading session at $2.20 on 08/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.83, while the highest price level was $2.93. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 2:57 AM that Aptorum Group Receives Nasdaq Approval to Transfer Listing to Nasdaq Capital Markets.

Aptorum Group Limited (Nasdaq: APM) (“Aptorum Group” or “Aptorum”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it has received an approval letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) Listing Qualifications Department notifying the Company it is approved to transfer the listing of its Class A ordinary shares, from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market. On this basis, the previous two listing deficiencies regarding minimum stockholder’s equity and minimum market value of publicly held shares will be closed. The trading of its Class A ordinary shares will continue on Nasdaq and will not be affected.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -60.01 percent and weekly performance of 18.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.64K shares, APM reached to a volume of 8467034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aptorum Group Limited [APM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APM shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptorum Group Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for APM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

APM stock trade performance evaluation

Aptorum Group Limited [APM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.29. With this latest performance, APM shares gained by 10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.27 for Aptorum Group Limited [APM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.26, while it was recorded at 1.90 for the last single week of trading, and 3.64 for the last 200 days.

Aptorum Group Limited [APM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptorum Group Limited [APM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1351.13 and a Gross Margin at -87.00. Aptorum Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -756.20.

Return on Total Capital for APM is now -107.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aptorum Group Limited [APM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.71. Additionally, APM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aptorum Group Limited [APM] managed to generate an average of -$515,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Aptorum Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Aptorum Group Limited [APM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of APM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in APM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in APM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.