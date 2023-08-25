YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS] fell -92.23% so far this year. What now?

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: YS] gained 3.04% or 0.02 points to close at $0.78 with a heavy trading volume of 1143984 shares. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:15 PM that YS Biopharma Announces Purchase of Shares by Company Officers.

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) (“YS Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that the Company’s Founder and Chairperson, Mr. Yi Zhang, and its Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Hui Shao, have purchased 429,188 of the Company’s ordinary shares at an average price of $1.407 per share, and 46,300 of the Company’s ordinary shares at an average price of $1.46 per share, respectively, on the open market.

The investments by Mr. Yi Zhang and Dr. Hui Shao represent their strong belief in YS Biopharma’s long-term business strategy and growth potential. The purchases also reflect their confidence in YS Biopharma’s vision, mission, and commitment to delivering shareholder value. Both Mr. Yi Zhang and Dr. Hui Shao may purchase additional shares through open market transactions or other authorized transaction methods in the future. The timing of such additional purchases will depend on market conditions and be subject to regulatory requirements.

It opened the trading session at $0.755, the shares rose to $0.78 and dropped to $0.7496, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YS points out that the company has recorded -92.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 625.53K shares, YS reached to a volume of 1143984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for YS stock

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.37. With this latest performance, YS shares dropped by -45.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.49 for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3133, while it was recorded at 0.8157 for the last single week of trading.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.54.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]

The top three institutional holders of YS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in YS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in YS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.