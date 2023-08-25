why Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $96.82

Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE: PRU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.54%. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 9:38 AM that Prudential Showcases 19-Year-Old Ethan Quinn Making His Professional Tennis Debut and Thinking About…Retirement.

New partnership emphasizes importance of planning now for the financial future.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU) announced today that it is partnering with the next generation of tennis talent – 19-year-old Ethan Quinn – in a brand deal that showcases Ethan at a new stage in his life: Preparing for competition as he makes his professional debut and thinking about…retirement.

Over the last 12 months, PRU stock dropped by -5.95%. The one-year Prudential Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.51. The average equity rating for PRU stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.96 billion, with 364.80 million shares outstanding and 362.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, PRU stock reached a trading volume of 2083952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRU shares is $96.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Prudential Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-25-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prudential Financial Inc. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 40.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRU in the course of the last twelve months was 8.18.

PRU Stock Performance Analysis:

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.54. With this latest performance, PRU shares dropped by -3.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.39 for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.87, while it was recorded at 91.82 for the last single week of trading, and 93.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Prudential Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.45. Prudential Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.44.

Return on Total Capital for PRU is now -7.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.41. Additionally, PRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] managed to generate an average of -$36,709 per employee.

PRU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prudential Financial Inc. go to 10.70%.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PRU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PRU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PRU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.