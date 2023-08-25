Wells Fargo slashes price target on Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] – find out why.

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.92%. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Enphase Energy Announces Comprehensive Solution for California NEM 3.0.

Under NEM 3.0, the rates for buying and selling energy vary depending on the time of day and month. The new rules incentivize homeowners to use solar and battery systems to avoid buying energy during high utility rate periods, while compensating homeowners for selling energy during high export rate times. Homeowners with an Enphase Energy System can configure their systems to automatically self-consume and sell energy at the appropriate times to create the most value, while still offering backup power when the grid fails.

Over the last 12 months, ENPH stock dropped by -57.14%. The one-year Enphase Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.87. The average equity rating for ENPH stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.82 billion, with 136.61 million shares outstanding and 132.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, ENPH stock reached a trading volume of 5470229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $206.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 5.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

ENPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.92. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -29.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.89 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 158.27, while it was recorded at 128.30 for the last single week of trading, and 210.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enphase Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.42 and a Gross Margin at +41.14. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.05.

Return on Total Capital for ENPH is now 24.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.26. Additionally, ENPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 147.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] managed to generate an average of $140,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

ENPH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 25.56%.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ENPH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ENPH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.