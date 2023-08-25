Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] Stock trading around $32.64 per share: What’s Next?

Warner Music Group Corp. [NASDAQ: WMG] price surged by 0.28 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 10:17 AM that Warner Music Group Corp. to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public through a link on the Investor Relations homepage of Warner Music Group’s website (https://investors.wmg.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events). A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Past Events section of Warner Music Group’s Investor Relations homepage.

A sum of 2218529 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.86M shares. Warner Music Group Corp. shares reached a high of $32.89 and dropped to a low of $32.295 until finishing in the latest session at $32.64.

The one-year WMG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.93. The average equity rating for WMG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMG shares is $35.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Warner Music Group Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Music Group Corp. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 60.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMG in the course of the last twelve months was 30.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

WMG Stock Performance Analysis:

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, WMG shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.46 for Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.74, while it was recorded at 32.52 for the last single week of trading, and 30.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Warner Music Group Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. Warner Music Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.19.

Return on Total Capital for WMG is now 18.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 594.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,640.13. Additionally, WMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,613.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] managed to generate an average of $87,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Warner Music Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

WMG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Music Group Corp. go to 10.93%.

Warner Music Group Corp. [WMG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WMG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WMG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WMG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.