Wall Street Analyst Initiated Zuora Inc. [ZUO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Zuora Inc. [NYSE: ZUO] loss -10.64% or -1.03 points to close at $8.65 with a heavy trading volume of 2698016 shares. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 4:09 PM that Zuora Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Subscription revenue grew 14% year-over-year, 16% on a constant currency basisTotal revenue grew 9% year-over-year, 11% on a constant currency basisOperating cash flow grew to $5.4 million compared to negative $4.8 million last yearAdjusted free cash flow grew to $4.0 million compared to negative $7.5 million last year.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), a leading monetization suite for modern businesses, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended July 31, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $9.77, the shares rose to $9.77 and dropped to $8.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZUO points out that the company has recorded -2.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -58.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, ZUO reached to a volume of 2698016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zuora Inc. [ZUO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZUO shares is $12.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZUO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Zuora Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zuora Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94.

Trading performance analysis for ZUO stock

Zuora Inc. [ZUO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.09. With this latest performance, ZUO shares dropped by -18.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.82 for Zuora Inc. [ZUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.69, while it was recorded at 9.65 for the last single week of trading, and 8.86 for the last 200 days.

Zuora Inc. [ZUO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zuora Inc. [ZUO] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.93 and a Gross Margin at +61.62. Zuora Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.98.

Return on Total Capital for ZUO is now -33.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zuora Inc. [ZUO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 265.10. Additionally, ZUO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 255.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zuora Inc. [ZUO] managed to generate an average of -$127,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Zuora Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zuora Inc. [ZUO]

The top three institutional holders of ZUO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ZUO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ZUO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.