Wall Street Analyst Initiated Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Phunware Inc. [NASDAQ: PHUN] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.3299 during the day while it closed the day at $0.29. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Phunware Announces Purchase Agreement for up to $30 Million with Lincoln Park Capital Fund.

The Agreement Provides Phunware the Right, But Not the Obligation, to Sell Stock to Lincoln Park Over A 24-Month Period at the Company’s Sole Discretion.

Phunware Inc. stock has also loss -11.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PHUN stock has declined by -55.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -69.82% and lost -62.87% year-on date.

The market cap for PHUN stock reached $34.10 million, with 120.36 million shares outstanding and 111.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, PHUN reached a trading volume of 3514345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Phunware Inc. [PHUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHUN shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Phunware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phunware Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

PHUN stock trade performance evaluation

Phunware Inc. [PHUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.80. With this latest performance, PHUN shares dropped by -30.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.76 for Phunware Inc. [PHUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4239, while it was recorded at 0.3190 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7503 for the last 200 days.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Phunware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Phunware Inc. [PHUN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PHUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PHUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PHUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.