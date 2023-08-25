Wall Street Analyst Initiated CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. What else is Wall St. saying

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRWD] traded at a low on 08/24/23, posting a -5.44 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $145.45. The company report on August 21, 2023 at 12:01 PM that CrowdStrike Dominates SC Awards 2023 Winning Best Enterprise Security Solution and Best Managed Detection and Response Service.

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) today announced that the company took home two key wins in the 2023 SC Awards as the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform won Best Enterprise Security Solution and CrowdStrike Falcon® Complete won for best Managed Detection and Response Service. These twin wins come on the heels of CrowdStrike’s second consecutive win in the Best Endpoint Security category of the SC Awards Europe. The Awards recognize products and services that stand out by exceeding customer expectations to help defeat imminent threats and sophisticated cybersecurity attacks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The AI-powered CrowdStrike Falcon platform is the platform of choice for tens of thousands of companies globally – including over half of the Fortune 500, more than 25% of the Global 2000. The Falcon platform combines a single, lightweight agent, cloud-native architecture – integrated with threat intelligence and elite human expertise. This powerful combination delivers the speed, scale and efficacy required to stop modern attacks with comprehensive visibility and protection across the most critical areas of enterprise risk: endpoints, cloud workloads, data and identity. As an extension of the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon platform, CrowdStrike’s industry-leading MDR, CrowdStrike Falcon Complete, is a managed detection and response offering that delivers 24/7 proactive threat hunting, expert investigation, integrated threat intelligence and hands-on surgical remediation to help organizations of all sizes stop breaches.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3344868 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stands at 3.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.53%.

The market cap for CRWD stock reached $33.92 billion, with 236.41 million shares outstanding and 216.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, CRWD reached a trading volume of 3344868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRWD shares is $179.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. is set at 5.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 45.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has CRWD stock performed recently?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.74. With this latest performance, CRWD shares dropped by -5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.09, while it was recorded at 150.46 for the last single week of trading, and 131.01 for the last 200 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.36 and a Gross Margin at +73.06. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.18.

Return on Total Capital for CRWD is now -9.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.54. Additionally, CRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD] managed to generate an average of -$25,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. go to 38.80%.

Insider trade positions for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. [CRWD]

The top three institutional holders of CRWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CRWD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CRWD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.