Wall Street Analyst Initiated Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [NASDAQ: CRDO] closed the trading session at $14.88 on 08/24/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.835, while the highest price level was $16.34. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.80 percent and weekly performance of 7.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, CRDO reached to a volume of 3682468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDO shares is $18.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

CRDO stock trade performance evaluation

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.13. With this latest performance, CRDO shares dropped by -11.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.67 for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.36, while it was recorded at 14.94 for the last single week of trading, and 13.31 for the last 200 days.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.22 and a Gross Margin at +57.65. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.98.

Return on Total Capital for CRDO is now -5.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.46. Additionally, CRDO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] managed to generate an average of -$37,779 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CRDO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CRDO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CRDO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.