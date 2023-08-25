VIZIO Holding Corp. [VZIO] Is Currently -9.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

VIZIO Holding Corp. [NYSE: VZIO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.74% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.59%. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM that VIZIO Holding Corp. Reports Q2 2023 Financial Results.

Platform+ net revenue increased 28% year-over-year (YoY) to $142.3 million.

Over the last 12 months, VZIO stock dropped by -49.59%. The one-year VIZIO Holding Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.36. The average equity rating for VZIO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.08 billion, with 200.70 million shares outstanding and 68.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 913.28K shares, VZIO stock reached a trading volume of 2133305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VIZIO Holding Corp. [VZIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZIO shares is $11.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VIZIO Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-25-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VIZIO Holding Corp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

VZIO Stock Performance Analysis:

VIZIO Holding Corp. [VZIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.59. With this latest performance, VZIO shares dropped by -24.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.28 for VIZIO Holding Corp. [VZIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.89, while it was recorded at 6.06 for the last single week of trading, and 8.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VIZIO Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VIZIO Holding Corp. [VZIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.34 and a Gross Margin at +16.58. VIZIO Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.02.

Return on Total Capital for VZIO is now 1.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VIZIO Holding Corp. [VZIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.01. Additionally, VZIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VIZIO Holding Corp. [VZIO] managed to generate an average of -$444 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.01.VIZIO Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

VIZIO Holding Corp. [VZIO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VZIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VZIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VZIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.