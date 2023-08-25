UGI Corporation [UGI] stock Initiated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $38

UGI Corporation [NYSE: UGI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.83% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.33%. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 11:27 AM that CORRECTING and REPLACING UGI Reports Third Quarter Results.

Under SEGMENT RESULTS, the third bullet point of the AmeriGas Propane section of release dated August 2, 2023, should read: Total margin increased $36 million largely attributable to higher LPG unit margins ($44 million), partially offset by the impact of lower retail volumes. (instead of: Total margin increased $5 million primarily due to the increase in our PA Gas Utility base rates and reflects benefits from the Distribution System Improvement Charge (DSIC) and Infrastructure Replacement and Expansion Program (IREP). The effect of the warmer weather was offset by the weather normalization adjustment.).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, UGI stock dropped by -43.96%. The one-year UGI Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.46. The average equity rating for UGI stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.75 billion, with 209.71 million shares outstanding and 208.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, UGI stock reached a trading volume of 2102547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UGI Corporation [UGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGI shares is $36.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for UGI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UGI Corporation is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for UGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

UGI Stock Performance Analysis:

UGI Corporation [UGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, UGI shares dropped by -17.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.64 for UGI Corporation [UGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.77, while it was recorded at 22.93 for the last single week of trading, and 33.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UGI Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UGI Corporation [UGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.43 and a Gross Margin at +24.15. UGI Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.61.

Return on Total Capital for UGI is now 3.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UGI Corporation [UGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.60. Additionally, UGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UGI Corporation [UGI] managed to generate an average of $228,298 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.UGI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

UGI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI Corporation go to 5.75%.

UGI Corporation [UGI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.