UBS slashes price target on Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS] – find out why.

Minerva Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ: UTRS] price surged by 16.24 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Minerva Surgical Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

A sum of 2541866 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.88M shares. Minerva Surgical Inc. shares reached a high of $0.254 and dropped to a low of $0.2012 until finishing in the latest session at $0.24.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The one-year UTRS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 76.0. The average equity rating for UTRS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UTRS shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Minerva Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Minerva Surgical Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for UTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

UTRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.01. With this latest performance, UTRS shares dropped by -3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2516, while it was recorded at 0.2188 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2587 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Minerva Surgical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.52 and a Gross Margin at +37.25. Minerva Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -67.83.

Return on Total Capital for UTRS is now -57.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 231.01. Additionally, UTRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 217.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS] managed to generate an average of -$196,046 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Minerva Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UTRS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UTRS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.