Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM] Stock trading around $28.34 per share: What’s Next?

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [NASDAQ: TSEM] loss -5.09% on the last trading session, reaching $28.34 price per share at the time.

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, August 17, 2023 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) today announced it will hold an Investor and Analyst conference call to discuss business, technology focus, and growth drivers, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (09:00 a.m. Central, 08:00 a.m. Mountain, 07:00 a.m. Pacific and 05:00 p.m. Israel time).

This call will be webcasted and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section on Tower Semiconductor’s website at www.towersemi.com or can also be accessed by calling the following numbers: U.S. Toll Free: 1-888-642-5032; Israel: 03-918-0610; International: +972-3-918-0610. The teleconference will be available for replay for 90 days.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. represents 110.09 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.11 billion with the latest information. TSEM stock price has been found in the range of $28.31 to $29.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, TSEM reached a trading volume of 2612803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSEM shares is $34.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.34.

Trading performance analysis for TSEM stock

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.02. With this latest performance, TSEM shares dropped by -22.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.91 for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.15, while it was recorded at 30.03 for the last single week of trading, and 40.79 for the last 200 days.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.01 and a Gross Margin at +27.80. Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.77.

Return on Total Capital for TSEM is now 14.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.40. Additionally, TSEM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM] managed to generate an average of $47,135 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Tower Semiconductor Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Tower Semiconductor Ltd. [TSEM]

The top three institutional holders of TSEM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TSEM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TSEM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.