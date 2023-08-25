The Real Good Food Company Inc. [RGF] Stock trading around $4.04 per share: What’s Next?

The Real Good Food Company Inc. [NASDAQ: RGF] loss -7.14% or -0.31 points to close at $4.04 with a heavy trading volume of 3527636 shares. The company report on August 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that The Real Good Food Company Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

It opened the trading session at $4.38, the shares rose to $4.38 and dropped to $3.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RGF points out that the company has recorded 3.32% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 33.80K shares, RGF reached to a volume of 3527636 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Real Good Food Company Inc. [RGF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGF shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGF stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Real Good Food Company Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for RGF stock

The Real Good Food Company Inc. [RGF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, RGF shares dropped by -4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.38 for The Real Good Food Company Inc. [RGF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.00, while it was recorded at 4.22 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

The Real Good Food Company Inc. [RGF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Real Good Food Company Inc. [RGF] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.11 and a Gross Margin at +9.36. The Real Good Food Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.76.

Return on Total Capital for RGF is now -45.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Real Good Food Company Inc. [RGF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 309.37. Additionally, RGF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 294.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Real Good Food Company Inc. [RGF] managed to generate an average of -$17,571 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.21.The Real Good Food Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at The Real Good Food Company Inc. [RGF]

The top three institutional holders of RGF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RGF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RGF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.