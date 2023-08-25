TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] gain 11.11% so far this year. What now?

TE Connectivity Ltd. [NYSE: TEL] traded at a low on 08/24/23, posting a -1.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $127.56. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM that TE Connectivity announces third quarter results for fiscal year 2023.

EPS exceeds, sales in line with guidance; continuing strong cash generation.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2202145 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TE Connectivity Ltd. stands at 1.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.48%.

The market cap for TEL stock reached $40.09 billion, with 315.00 million shares outstanding and 313.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, TEL reached a trading volume of 2202145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEL shares is $147.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TE Connectivity Ltd. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEL in the course of the last twelve months was 18.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TEL stock performed recently?

TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, TEL shares dropped by -11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.49 for TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.32, while it was recorded at 128.06 for the last single week of trading, and 127.67 for the last 200 days.

TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +31.51. TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.91.

Return on Total Capital for TEL is now 18.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.96. Additionally, TEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL] managed to generate an average of $26,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.TE Connectivity Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TE Connectivity Ltd. go to 3.10%.

Insider trade positions for TE Connectivity Ltd. [TEL]

The top three institutional holders of TEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.