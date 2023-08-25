TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] is -30.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GLG] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.9149 during the day while it closed the day at $0.82. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that TD Holdings, Inc. Enters into a US$165 Million Procurement Agency Agreement.

To march into the renewable energy sector, and create new curve for business performance.

TD Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLG) (the “Company”), a commodities trading service provider in China today announced that the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Shenzhen Qianhai Baiyu Supply Chain Co., Ltd. (“Baiyu”), an integrated service provider specializing in commodity supply chain, has entered into a procurement agency agreement (the “Agreement”) with Shenzhen Jintongyuan Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd. (“Jintongyuan”) for the strategic framework of procuring cobalt materials, the battery energy storage raw materials. The total procurement value is set at RMB1.2 billion (approximately US$165 million). This strategic move is expected to diversify the Company’s service portfolio by expanding the range of raw material categories and increase the Company’s presence in the renewable energy sector.

TD Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 63.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GLG stock has inclined by 30.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.14% and lost -30.26% year-on date.

The market cap for GLG stock reached $143.58 million, with 140.04 million shares outstanding and 107.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 131.11K shares, GLG reached a trading volume of 3348716 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLG in the course of the last twelve months was 46.31.

GLG stock trade performance evaluation

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.20. With this latest performance, GLG shares gained by 56.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.78 for TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5471, while it was recorded at 0.6126 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8968 for the last 200 days.

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.01 and a Gross Margin at +0.66. TD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.89.

Return on Total Capital for GLG is now -3.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.96. Additionally, GLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] managed to generate an average of $78,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GLG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GLG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GLG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.