Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] Stock trading around $8.78 per share: What’s Next?

The company report on August 10, 2023 at 3:23 PM that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMPACT FROM RECENT FIRES ON MAUI.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO) today provided an update regarding its Wailea Beach Resort following the recent fires on the Hawaiian island of Maui. The 547-room Wailea Beach Resort did not sustain any physical damage as a result of the fires and the resort remains open and operational. The Company is continuing to monitor the situation to assess any ongoing impact on the resort including from any resulting disruption in travel to the area.

“Our thoughts are with those that have been affected by the recent fires. Our resort remains open and is currently serving travelers and members of the community. We are grateful for the dedication of our resort teams who are working vigilantly to accommodate guests and minimize the impact of the fires, despite being impacted by the fires themselves,” said Bryan A. Giglia, Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last 12 months, SHO stock dropped by -24.89%. The one-year Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.92. The average equity rating for SHO stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.81 billion, with 206.18 million shares outstanding and 205.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, SHO stock reached a trading volume of 3331902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $10.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

SHO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, SHO shares dropped by -9.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.05 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.72, while it was recorded at 8.76 for the last single week of trading, and 10.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31 and a Gross Margin at +21.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.52.

Return on Total Capital for SHO is now 3.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.89. Additionally, SHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] managed to generate an average of $2,170,950 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

SHO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SHO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SHO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.