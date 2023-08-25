Robert W. Baird slashes price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM] – find out why.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: PDM] traded at a low on 08/24/23, posting a -1.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.48. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:13 PM that PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST DECLARES THIRD QUARTER DIVIDEND.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1702142 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. stands at 2.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.18%.

The market cap for PDM stock reached $810.19 million, with 123.67 million shares outstanding and 122.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, PDM reached a trading volume of 1702142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDM shares is $10.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has PDM stock performed recently?

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, PDM shares dropped by -13.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.59 for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.18, while it was recorded at 6.48 for the last single week of trading, and 8.12 for the last 200 days.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.16 and a Gross Margin at +23.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.99.

Return on Total Capital for PDM is now 2.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.44. Additionally, PDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM] managed to generate an average of $985,436 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Earnings analysis for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc. [PDM]

The top three institutional holders of PDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PDM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PDM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.