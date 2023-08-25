RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] Stock trading around $9.60 per share: What’s Next?

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE: RLJ] traded at a low on 08/24/23, posting a -2.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.60. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 5:33 PM that RLJ Lodging Trust Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

– Q2 RevPAR increased 4.5% over last year– Announced 25% increase in quarterly dividends– Nashville property joined the Tapestry Collection by Hilton– Continued share repurchases.

RLJ Lodging Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: RLJ) today reported results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2510346 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RLJ Lodging Trust stands at 2.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.44%.

The market cap for RLJ stock reached $1.50 billion, with 156.42 million shares outstanding and 153.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, RLJ reached a trading volume of 2510346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLJ shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLJ Lodging Trust is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for RLJ in the course of the last twelve months was 18.91.

How has RLJ stock performed recently?

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, RLJ shares dropped by -3.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.39 for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.03, while it was recorded at 9.70 for the last single week of trading, and 10.77 for the last 200 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.11 and a Gross Margin at +14.86. RLJ Lodging Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.51.

Return on Total Capital for RLJ is now 2.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.68. Additionally, RLJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] managed to generate an average of $551,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

Insider trade positions for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

The top three institutional holders of RLJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RLJ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RLJ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.