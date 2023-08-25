Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] gain 19.95% so far this year. What now?

Rithm Capital Corp. [NYSE: RITM] price surged by 0.82 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Rithm Capital Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM; “Rithm Capital” or the “Company”) today reported the following information for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023:.

A sum of 2426832 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.85M shares. Rithm Capital Corp. shares reached a high of $9.8299 and dropped to a low of $9.68 until finishing in the latest session at $9.80.

The one-year RITM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.78. The average equity rating for RITM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Rithm Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for RITM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.77.

RITM Stock Performance Analysis:

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.19. With this latest performance, RITM shares dropped by -3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.68, while it was recorded at 9.66 for the last single week of trading, and 8.84 for the last 200 days.

RITM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corp. go to 14.14%.

Rithm Capital Corp. [RITM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RITM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RITM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RITM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.